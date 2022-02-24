Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $64.72

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $64.72 and last traded at $65.18, with a volume of 4271 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.07.

SNBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($1.12). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 58.26% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $491.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 341.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

