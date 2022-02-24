SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Price Target Increased to C$35.50 by Analysts at Desjardins

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Desjardins from C$33.00 to C$35.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.81.

Shares of CWYUF stock opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $27.86.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The firm focuses on the development and ownership of retail properties. It also pursues mixed-use development and intensification opportunities including residential, retirement homes, office and self-storage. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

