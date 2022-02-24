Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Receives $9.65 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.65.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SMSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Smith Micro Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

In related news, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 110,000 shares of Smith Micro Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $586,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMSI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Smith Micro Software by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Smith Micro Software by 76.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the second quarter worth about $54,000. 32.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMSI opened at $3.88 on Monday. Smith Micro Software has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $7.65. The company has a market capitalization of $211.71 million, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.38.

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

