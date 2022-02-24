Smoothy Trading Down 6.5% Over Last 7 Days (SMTY)

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Smoothy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0449 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges. Smoothy has a market capitalization of $228,438.51 and $556,350.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Smoothy has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00042446 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,641.90 or 0.06853330 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,514.48 or 0.99910007 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00043348 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00048228 BTC.

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smoothy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smoothy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

