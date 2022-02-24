Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Purchased by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 174.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,841 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Snowflake were worth $5,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $252.63 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $405.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $299.15 and its 200-day moving average is $318.72. The stock has a market cap of $77.38 billion, a PE ratio of -99.07 and a beta of 1.52.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $299.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Snowflake from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $305.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.98.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $344,130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.40, for a total value of $4,132,405.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,788,799 shares of company stock valued at $616,684,106. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Profile (Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.