Societe Generale Upgrades Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) to “Hold”

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2022

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CCHGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 3,260 ($44.34) to GBX 3,130 ($42.57) in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 3,100 ($42.16) to GBX 2,900 ($39.44) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola HBC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,526.54.

Coca-Cola HBC stock remained flat at $$29.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 14,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,751. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $39.23.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

Analyst Recommendations for Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY)

