Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Shares Gap Down to $18.51

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.51, but opened at $17.67. Sohu.com shares last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 7,662 shares traded.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SOHU. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sohu.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sohu.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.31. The company has a market cap of $731.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Sohu.com by 6.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sohu.com by 4.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Sohu.com by 3.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Sohu.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Sohu.com by 9.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

