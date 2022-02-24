Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Shares Gap Down to $18.51

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.51, but opened at $17.67. Sohu.com shares last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 7,662 shares traded.
Several brokerages have weighed in on SOHU. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sohu.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sohu.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.31. The company has a market cap of $731.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.02.
Sohu.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOHU)
Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sohu.com (SOHU)
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
- Why Not Consider Preferred Stocks? Check Out These 3 Stock ETFs Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.