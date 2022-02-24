S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Position Reduced by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 96.7% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 52.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $494.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $478.75.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $373.37 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $322.37 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $427.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $442.01. The company has a market cap of $89.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

