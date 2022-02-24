SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 15.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ SP traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.30. 764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,747. SP Plus has a 52 week low of $25.29 and a 52 week high of $36.71. The company has a market capitalization of $657.21 million, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SP. TheStreet upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.
About SP Plus (Get Rating)
SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.
