SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 15.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SP traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.30. 764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,747. SP Plus has a 52 week low of $25.29 and a 52 week high of $36.71. The company has a market capitalization of $657.21 million, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SP. TheStreet upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in SP Plus by 390.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in SP Plus during the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

