SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-$2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.90 billion-$9.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.06 billion.SpartanNash also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.10-2.25 EPS.

SpartanNash stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.97. The stock had a trading volume of 10,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,133. The stock has a market cap of $969.41 million, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.71. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $17.28 and a 52 week high of $28.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.69.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.70%. SpartanNash’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of SpartanNash from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

In related news, Director Frank Gambino sold 6,877 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $166,148.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPTN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,431,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,663,000 after buying an additional 172,895 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SpartanNash in the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 10,858 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 244,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

