SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Stake Raised by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 154,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $14,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 266,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,258,000 after acquiring an additional 11,717 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 32,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Shares of SLYG opened at $79.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.60. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $78.64 and a twelve month high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

