SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000.

Shares of KRE traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.01. 669,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,447,168. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.53. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $78.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

