Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $133.82

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $133.82 and last traded at $139.90, with a volume of 5745 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $144.17.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $385.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Spotify Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $358.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.11.

The company has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.07.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,333,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,852 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,432,000 after buying an additional 589,486 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,805,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,513,000 after buying an additional 136,459 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,580,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,819,000 after buying an additional 665,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 19.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,943,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,947,000 after purchasing an additional 309,977 shares during the period. 56.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

