Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.38

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.38 and last traded at $15.20, with a volume of 36029 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 722.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

