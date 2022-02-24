Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Barclays

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $92.00 to $73.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.91.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $53.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.28 and a beta of 0.99. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $49.45 and a 12-month high of $145.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.01.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.74, for a total value of $564,144.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,315 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total value of $131,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,814,347. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sprout Social by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,738,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,033,000 after purchasing an additional 45,923 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Sprout Social by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,786,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,057,000 after purchasing an additional 110,733 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Sprout Social by 32.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,422,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,474,000 after purchasing an additional 349,124 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 10.4% during the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,258,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,487,000 after buying an additional 118,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 902,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,827,000 after buying an additional 24,972 shares in the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

