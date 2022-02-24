Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,289 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,654,518,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 437.5% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,452,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,631 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 435.2% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,405 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,066,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,040,000 after purchasing an additional 920,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 65.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,290,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,922,000 after purchasing an additional 909,454 shares during the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFM stock opened at $28.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.26. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $31.31.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

