Square (NYSE:SQ) Given New $175.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Square from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Square from $320.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Square from $285.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $322.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $256.32.

Get Square alerts:

SQ stock opened at $88.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 82.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. Square has a one year low of $88.57 and a one year high of $289.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $312,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $241,743.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 12,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,686. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Square by 4.4% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Square by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its stake in Square by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square Company Profile (Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.