Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 5,214 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BNTX shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on BioNTech from $366.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BioNTech from $284.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioNTech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on BioNTech from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.00.

Shares of BNTX opened at $141.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.77 and a 200 day moving average of $268.51. BioNTech SE has a fifty-two week low of $90.29 and a fifty-two week high of $464.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of -0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.76.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

