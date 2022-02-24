Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 2,000 Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sotera Health by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 9,937,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,865,000 after acquiring an additional 532,903 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $630,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sotera Health by 461.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 15,830 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Sotera Health by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 13,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Sotera Health by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Sotera Health stock opened at $21.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.94 and a 200 day moving average of $23.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.93 and a beta of 0.17. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Sotera Health Profile (Get Rating)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.