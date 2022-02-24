Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $3.96 Million in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 83,525 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,958,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.09% of PDC Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PDCE. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 258.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in PDC Energy by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Piper Sandler & CO. bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Shares of PDCE opened at $54.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.29. PDC Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.07 and a beta of 3.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.07%.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $99,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,610 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PDCE. Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Johnson Rice cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.17.

PDC Energy Profile (Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.