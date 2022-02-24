Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $3.46 Million Investment in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 79,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 459.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $42.24 on Thursday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $32.41 and a 12-month high of $53.14. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.41.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 23,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $1,202,875.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $1,688,097.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,600,071. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

