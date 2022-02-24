Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 202,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 117.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 43.2% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 53.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.07.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $128,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KIM opened at $23.18 on Thursday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $17.89 and a 52-week high of $25.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 61.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $424.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Kimco Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.77%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

