Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $3.62 Million Position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 111,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Shoe Carnival at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 113.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the second quarter valued at $2,111,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 90.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 36,570 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 93.0% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the second quarter valued at $725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shoe Carnival stock opened at $28.92 on Thursday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a one year low of $23.64 and a one year high of $46.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.53 million, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.52 and its 200 day moving average is $36.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 5.66%.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

