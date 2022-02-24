Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Receives $57.93 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.93.

SQSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Squarespace from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Squarespace from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Squarespace from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NYSE:SQSP traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $28.55. 10,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,509. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.82. Squarespace has a 52 week low of $25.58 and a 52 week high of $64.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQSP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Squarespace during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the third quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Squarespace by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Squarespace by 278.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. 37.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

