Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Receives $57.93 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.93.
SQSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Squarespace from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Squarespace from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Squarespace from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.
NYSE:SQSP traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $28.55. 10,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,509. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.82. Squarespace has a 52 week low of $25.58 and a 52 week high of $64.71.
Squarespace Company Profile (Get Rating)
Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Squarespace (SQSP)
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.