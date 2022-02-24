SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.100-$5.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.13 billion-$5.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.23 billion.SS&C Technologies also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.220-$1.280 EPS.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $73.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.83. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $62.93 and a 1 year high of $84.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.61.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 28.67%.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.11.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSNC. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

