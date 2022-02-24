SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on April 4th

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from SSR Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

SSR Mining has a dividend payout ratio of 16.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SSR Mining to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.9%.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $19.86 on Thursday. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $20.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 6.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.75.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating ) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. SSR Mining had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 60.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SSR Mining by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,396,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SSR Mining by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,907,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,362,000 after buying an additional 172,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SSRM. lifted their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

About SSR Mining (Get Rating)

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Denver, CO.

