SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SSR Mining had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.39. 285,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,556. SSR Mining has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $20.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from SSR Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SSRM. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday. lifted their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,396,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SSR Mining by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,907,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,362,000 after purchasing an additional 172,866 shares during the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Denver, CO.

