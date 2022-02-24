St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Increases Dividend to GBX 40.41 Per Share

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 40.41 ($0.55) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $11.55. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON STJ opened at GBX 1,320.50 ($17.96) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,595.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,586.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 5.13. St. James’s Place has a 52 week low of GBX 1,165 ($15.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,742.50 ($23.70).

Several equities research analysts have commented on STJ shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,765 ($24.00) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Monday. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut St. James’s Place to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,837 ($24.98) to GBX 1,700 ($23.12) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,348 ($18.33) to GBX 1,900 ($25.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,673.89 ($22.76).

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

