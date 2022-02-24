STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. STAAR Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. STAAR Surgical updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of STAAR Surgical stock traded down $2.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.99. The stock had a trading volume of 809,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,219. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 136.94 and a beta of 0.92. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $163.08.
In related news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $537,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.
About STAAR Surgical
STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.
