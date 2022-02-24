STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee lowered its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 48,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 72,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STAG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $36.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.94. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.42 and a 1 year high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. The company had revenue of $147.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 115.87%.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

