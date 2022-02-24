Stantec (NYSE:STN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.342-$2.419 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.40 billion-$3.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.38 billion.

Several research firms have issued reports on STN. StockNews.com cut Stantec from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James raised Stantec from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stantec from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.46.

Shares of Stantec stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $51.24. 52,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,612. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Stantec has a 12-month low of $38.07 and a 12-month high of $58.50. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 0.90.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Stantec during the 4th quarter worth $855,000. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

