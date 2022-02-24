Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
NYSE:SGU opened at $10.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average of $10.53. Star Group has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.52.
Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $236.55 million for the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 29.39%.
Star Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Star Group LP is a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider, which engages providing heating related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.
