Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

NYSE:SGU opened at $10.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average of $10.53. Star Group has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.52.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $236.55 million for the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 29.39%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Star Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Star Group by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Star Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 56,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Star Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the period. 34.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Group LP is a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider, which engages providing heating related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

