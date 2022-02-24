stETH Market Cap Achieves $5.39 Million (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. One stETH coin can currently be purchased for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, stETH has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00041423 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,366.45 or 0.06685917 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,246.31 or 0.99581319 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00043241 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00048570 BTC.

stETH Profile

stETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . The official website for stETH is lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

