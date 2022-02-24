STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €48.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($54.55) price objective on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on STM. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on STMicroelectronics from €60.00 ($68.18) to €65.00 ($73.86) in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($54.55) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €44.50 ($50.57) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($59.09) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €50.45 ($57.33).

EPA:STM opened at €37.45 ($42.56) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €41.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of €40.13. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of €12.40 ($14.09) and a 12-month high of €21.45 ($24.38).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

