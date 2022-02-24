Stock Repurchase Program Declared by M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Board

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MTB opened at $180.81 on Thursday. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $128.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.25 and a 200-day moving average of $155.84.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTB. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.81.

M&T Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

