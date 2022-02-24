Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Berkshire Grey Put Options (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,113 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,084% compared to the average daily volume of 94 put options.
Shares of NASDAQ:BGRY opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Berkshire Grey has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $13.45.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BGRY. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.
Berkshire Grey Company Profile (Get Rating)
Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.
