Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Berkshire Grey Put Options (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,113 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,084% compared to the average daily volume of 94 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGRY opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Berkshire Grey has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $13.45.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BGRY. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

BGRY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Berkshire Grey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkshire Grey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Berkshire Grey in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

