Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Enbridge Put Options (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 20,216 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,036% compared to the average daily volume of 1,779 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENB. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $380,238,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth about $251,743,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2,056.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,000,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $240,475,000 after buying an additional 5,721,762 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 167.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,913,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $125,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575,344 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Enbridge by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,728,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $890,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208,208 shares during the period. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank cut Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.77.

NYSE ENB opened at $41.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Enbridge has a 52 week low of $33.78 and a 52 week high of $43.72. The company has a market capitalization of $84.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.673 dividend. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.91%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

