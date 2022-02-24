Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 5,095 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 151% compared to the typical volume of 2,029 put options.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STWD shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

NYSE:STWD opened at $23.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.12. Starwood Property Trust has a twelve month low of $21.94 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 120.75%.

In other news, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht bought 217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.66 per share, with a total value of $4,928,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $148,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

