StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Atento (NYSE:ATTO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ATTO. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Atento from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atento from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

ATTO opened at $25.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. The company has a market cap of $382.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.48. Atento has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $30.48.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Atento by 39.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 11,320 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Atento by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Atento by 40,368.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Atento in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atento during the fourth quarter valued at $481,000.

Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

