StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Atento (NYSE:ATTO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ATTO. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Atento from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atento from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.
ATTO opened at $25.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. The company has a market cap of $382.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.48. Atento has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $30.48.
Atento Company Profile (Get Rating)
Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.
