StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Leju (NYSE:LEJU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leju from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Leju alerts:

NYSE LEJU opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. Leju has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $3.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Leju stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating ) by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,442 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Leju were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

About Leju (Get Rating)

Leju Holdings Ltd. engages in the online-to-offline real estate business. It offers electronic commerce, online advertising, and listing services on new residential property sales. The company was founded on November 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.