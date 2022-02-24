StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Leju (NYSE:LEJU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leju from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
NYSE LEJU opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. Leju has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $3.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77.
About Leju (Get Rating)
Leju Holdings Ltd. engages in the online-to-offline real estate business. It offers electronic commerce, online advertising, and listing services on new residential property sales. The company was founded on November 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.
