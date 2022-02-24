StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neovasc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Neovasc in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.
NVCN stock opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. Neovasc has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 10.86, a current ratio of 11.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $29.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.65.
About Neovasc (Get Rating)
Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neovasc (NVCN)
- Time to Scoop Up Chewy Stock
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.