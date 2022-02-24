StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neovasc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Neovasc in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

NVCN stock opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. Neovasc has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 10.86, a current ratio of 11.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $29.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Neovasc by 564.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29,482 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Neovasc by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 118,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 44,641 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Neovasc during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neovasc during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neovasc during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

