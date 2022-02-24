StockNews.com Downgrades US Foods (NYSE:USFD) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of US Foods from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.70.

Get US Foods alerts:

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $37.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 250.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.81. US Foods has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). US Foods had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. US Foods’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in US Foods by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in US Foods by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in US Foods during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in US Foods during the second quarter valued at about $182,000.

About US Foods (Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.