StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of AEMD opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. Aethlon Medical has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $12.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average is $2.77. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.58.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Aethlon Medical had a negative return on equity of 45.91% and a negative net margin of 2,823.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

