StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of DAVIDsTEA stock opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. DAVIDsTEA has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $5.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 3.20.
DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a net margin of 50.04% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $17.67 million for the quarter.
DAVIDsTEA Company Profile (Get Rating)
DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.
