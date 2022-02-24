StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of DAVIDsTEA stock opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. DAVIDsTEA has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $5.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 3.20.

Get DAVIDsTEA alerts:

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a net margin of 50.04% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $17.67 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of DAVIDsTEA by 578.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DAVIDsTEA by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 10,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC grew its position in DAVIDsTEA by 135.9% in the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 139,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 80,297 shares in the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DAVIDsTEA Company Profile (Get Rating)

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.