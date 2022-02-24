StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First United (NASDAQ:FUNC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FUNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First United from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of First United from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ FUNC opened at $23.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.33. First United has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $153.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.90.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. First United had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 18.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First United will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUNC. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in First United in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,216,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First United in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $796,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of First United by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 30,784 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First United in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of First United by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares during the period. 29.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

