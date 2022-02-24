StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

MBCN opened at $25.62 on Tuesday. Middlefield Banc has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $152.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.93.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $13.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Middlefield Banc will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 230.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 30.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

