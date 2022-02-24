StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RMCF stock opened at $8.12 on Tuesday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $10.36. The firm has a market cap of $50.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.17.

In other news, VP Ryan R. Mcgrath sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $34,863.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan J. Merryman sold 27,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $220,795.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 18,872 shares of company stock worth $149,453 and have sold 33,858 shares worth $271,539. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after buying an additional 22,343 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 83,247 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.

