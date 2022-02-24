StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
RMCF stock opened at $8.12 on Tuesday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $10.36. The firm has a market cap of $50.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.17.
In other news, VP Ryan R. Mcgrath sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $34,863.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan J. Merryman sold 27,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $220,795.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 18,872 shares of company stock worth $149,453 and have sold 33,858 shares worth $271,539. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.
About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (Get Rating)
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.
