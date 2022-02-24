StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Triple-S Management stock opened at $35.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.71. Triple-S Management has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $36.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.76.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Triple-S Management during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Triple-S Management by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Triple-S Management by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Triple-S Management during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. 78.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.

