StockNews.com Lowers Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MDRX. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. upped their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $19.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $21.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $208,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $1,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

