StockNews.com Lowers Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Aviat Networks from $50.50 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aviat Networks from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aviat Networks presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AVNW opened at $27.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.43 million, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.09. Aviat Networks has a 12-month low of $23.83 and a 12-month high of $43.76.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 37.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Aviat Networks will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Gray bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $29,430.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Somesh Singh bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.79 per share, for a total transaction of $61,580.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Aviat Networks by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 519,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,083,000 after purchasing an additional 25,855 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aviat Networks by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,822,000 after purchasing an additional 285,712 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Aviat Networks by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 428,420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,744,000 after purchasing an additional 49,662 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Aviat Networks by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,861,000 after purchasing an additional 175,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Aviat Networks by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,598 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 176,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

